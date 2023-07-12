London, Ont. man facing charges after exposing himself, assaulting officers: police

Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., man faces multiple charges after police say a woman and two officers were assaulted during an alteration in which a man exposed himself.

City police say a woman and two other people were in a northwest London park at around 3:15 p.m. Monday when a man approached her and grabbed her from behind. The man and woman both fell to the ground. After the woman freed herself from the man, she observed he had exposed himself, according to police.

The man fled on foot afterwards, and police say someone in the park contacted police and provided a description. Police found the man a short distance away, but officers say he fled.

More police were called in and the man was arrested following a foot chase. Police say one officer, the suspect and the victim sustained minor physical injuries. The suspect and victim were not known to each other.

Story continues below advertisement

The investigation has been reassigned to the sexual assault and child abuse section.

A 37-year-old London man faces one charge each of sexual assault, resisting arrest, disarming a police officer and two charges of assaulting a peace officer.

The man was scheduled to appear in London court Tuesday.