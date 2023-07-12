Fire causes extensive damage to southwest Edmonton home

Send this page to someone via email

A fire broke out at a home in the southwest Edmonton neighbourhood of McGrath Heights at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS).

A large amount of black smoke could be seen throughout much of south Edmonton.

Firefighters were at the home, 3408 MacNeil Link northwest, early Wednesday and were able to get the fire under control by 1:40 a.m. Crews still remain at around 7 a.m., EFRS said.

Global News saw extensive damage to the roof of the home.

There are no injuries and the cause of the fire is undetermined, according to EFRS.