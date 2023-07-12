Menu

Fire

Fire causes extensive damage to southwest Edmonton home

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted July 12, 2023 11:52 am
Photo of the home that was on fire in the McGrath Heights neighbourhood on July 11, 2023. View image in full screen
Photo of the home that was on fire in the McGrath Heights neighbourhood on July 11, 2023. Global News
A fire broke out at a home in the southwest Edmonton neighbourhood of McGrath Heights at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS).

A large amount of black smoke could be seen throughout much of south Edmonton.

Firefighters were at the home, 3408 MacNeil Link northwest, early Wednesday and were able to get the fire under control by 1:40 a.m. Crews still remain at around 7 a.m., EFRS said.

Global News saw extensive damage to the roof of the home.

There are no injuries and the cause of the fire is undetermined, according to EFRS.

FireHouse FireEdmonton House FireSouthwest EdmontonSouthwestBlack SmokeSouthwest Edmonton house firesouthwest Edmonton firedamaged roofMcGrath HeightsMcGrath Heights fire
