Mounties seize guns, cannabis, illegal tobacco near Calgary

Mounties said they have seized guns, cannabis and illegal tobacco in Rocky View County, Alta.
According to a Tuesday evening release, officers executed a search warrant at around 10 a.m. on Monday at a rural road on Glenmore View Road. Police said the RCMP Emergency Response Team, Strathmore general duty officers, Drumheller RCMP general investigation section and an Alberta Gaming, Liquor, and Cannabis investigator were part of the search.
Police arrested three people and seized the following as a result of the search:
- Four firearms consisting of a rifle, shotgun, carbine style rifle, and an automatic carbine style rifle with an extended capacity magazine and silencer
- Ammunition
- 328 cartons or approximately 65,600 illegal cigarettes
- 150 packages of edible cannabis products each containing milligrams of THC
- Approximately 1,000 illegal Cannabis cigarettes
- Approximately three litres of what is believed to be liquid THC
- Approximately 150 grams of Psilocybin (mushrooms)
- Approximately 50 grams of dried cannabis
- More than 300 grams of suspected Cannabis Hash product
- Several boxes of cannabis vaping devices
- More than $5,000 in cash
A 40-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman were arrested. All are residents of Rocky View County.
The three individuals were charged with:
- Four counts of unsafe storage of a firearm
- Six counts of possession of a prohibited firearm or device
- Unlawful possession of cannabis
- Possession of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking
- Sell, transport or possession of contraband tobacco
- Possession of psilocybin
- Fraud over $5,000
- Possession of more than 1,200 cigarettes not marked for tax or paid sale under the Tobacco Tax Act
- Possession of more than 2,000 grams of tobacco under the Tobacco Tax Act
- Possess or sell more than 1,000 cigarettes under the Tobacco Tax Act
Police said they are still investigating the incident and more charges may be laid at a later time.
