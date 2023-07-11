Mounties seize guns, cannabis, illegal tobacco near Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties said they have seized guns, cannabis and illegal tobacco in Rocky View County, Alta.

According to a Tuesday evening release, officers executed a search warrant at around 10 a.m. on Monday at a rural road on Glenmore View Road. Police said the RCMP Emergency Response Team, Strathmore general duty officers, Drumheller RCMP general investigation section and an Alberta Gaming, Liquor, and Cannabis investigator were part of the search.

Police arrested three people and seized the following as a result of the search:

Four firearms consisting of a rifle, shotgun, carbine style rifle, and an automatic carbine style rifle with an extended capacity magazine and silencer

Ammunition

328 cartons or approximately 65,600 illegal cigarettes

150 packages of edible cannabis products each containing milligrams of THC

Approximately 1,000 illegal Cannabis cigarettes

Approximately three litres of what is believed to be liquid THC

Approximately 150 grams of Psilocybin (mushrooms)

Approximately 50 grams of dried cannabis

More than 300 grams of suspected Cannabis Hash product

Several boxes of cannabis vaping devices

More than $5,000 in cash

A 40-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman were arrested. All are residents of Rocky View County.

The three individuals were charged with:

Four counts of unsafe storage of a firearm

Six counts of possession of a prohibited firearm or device

Unlawful possession of cannabis

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking

Sell, transport or possession of contraband tobacco

Possession of psilocybin

Fraud over $5,000

Possession of more than 1,200 cigarettes not marked for tax or paid sale under the Tobacco Tax Act

Possession of more than 2,000 grams of tobacco under the Tobacco Tax Act

Possess or sell more than 1,000 cigarettes under the Tobacco Tax Act

Police said they are still investigating the incident and more charges may be laid at a later time.