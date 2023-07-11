Unconscious woman dumped in Vernon parking lot; bystander steps in

An unconscious woman was dumped in a Vernon, B.C., parking lot Sunday night after seemingly suffering from a drug overdose, RCMP say.
Around 10 p.m. Sunday, a witness saw a man in a grey or silver SUV drive into a parking lot in the 2800 block of 34th Street, pull a woman out of his vehicle and drive away.
They went over and checked on the unconscious woman, who RCMP said was suffering an apparent drug overdose, and administered first aid until medical assistance arrived.
“The woman was revived at the scene and transported to hospital for medical treatment,” RCMP said.
The suspect driver is described as being a larger man with grey hair.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information related to the investigation to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2023-11749
- ‘Do not approach’: OPP warn public as biker gang violence erupts in eastern Ontario
- Accused Toronto subway stabber missed court appearance on day of attack: docs
- Soccer coach arrested after sexual assault videos of minors found on his phone
- Montreal police raid new illegal magic mushroom shop on opening day
Comments