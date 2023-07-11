Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Unconscious woman dumped in Vernon parking lot; bystander steps in

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 11, 2023 5:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Grieving Kelowna moms call for public to demand change to reduce drug overdose deaths'
Grieving Kelowna moms call for public to demand change to reduce drug overdose deaths
Here in the Okanagan--The Moms Stop the Harm Group was out in full force marking the sombre milestone while once again publicly urging the government to do more to reduce the number of people dying. The group, which is made up of mothers who lost children to toxic drug overdoses, is extremely dismayed and angry to be marking yet another anniversary of the toxic overdose emergency. Klaudia Van Emmerik has that story. – Apr 14, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An unconscious woman was dumped in a Vernon, B.C., parking lot Sunday night after seemingly suffering from a drug overdose, RCMP say.

Around 10 p.m. Sunday, a witness saw a man in a grey or silver SUV drive into a parking lot in the 2800 block of 34th Street, pull a woman out of his vehicle and drive away.

They went over and checked on the unconscious woman, who RCMP said was suffering an apparent drug overdose, and administered first aid until medical assistance arrived.

Click to play video: 'Discovery of man’s body near Vernon deemed suspicious'
Discovery of man’s body near Vernon deemed suspicious

“The woman was revived at the scene and transported to hospital for medical treatment,” RCMP said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The suspect driver is described as being a larger man with grey hair.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information related to the investigation to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote file number 2023-11749

More on Crime
RCMPVernonDrug Overdosevernon north okanagan rcmpgrey SUVVernon parking lotwoman suffers overdose
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices