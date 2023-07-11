USask study looks at benefits of driver simulation for truck drivers

Send this page to someone via email

A University of Saskatchewan study is looking to see what benefits simulated driver’s training can offer truck drivers in Saskatchewan.

Mackenzie McKeown is a PhD candidate at USask and said a Montreal-based company called Virage made the truck simulator they are using.

McKeown said participants have screens surrounding them almost in a 180-degree view, the seat has a motion-based platform, and there’s a screen for the electronic logging device.

McKeown said the mandatory entry-level training programs across Canada that drivers go through to get a Class 1 license aren’t standardized.

“It’s not really standardized across provinces, so some provinces might use different technologies like VR, some might use simulators, or some might use nothing,” McKeown said.

She said while there are guidelines in place, there are differences in how each province might spend its time on each module within the program.

“We’re thinking if we can use the simulator to train in some difficult situations that they don’t really get to experience when they’re undergoing that training program it will help make them aware of the different difficult driving situations.”

She said the training program can give drivers opportunities to deal with situations like winter driving, animal crossings and night driving.

She noted in prior studies they’ve found simulators can help in teaching drivers how to back up as well as to turn.

McKeown is from Humboldt, and said the Broncos crash inspired the work she is doing today.

“I worked at the rink, not at the time, but I worked at the rink the past five years prior to that, I worked every Broncos game.”

She said she was surprised to find out the training program for truckers at the time wasn’t something that was mandatory, noting that change didn’t come until 2019.

“I figured if that’s something that hasn’t been done, then there’s probably a lot of other things that haven’t been done to be able to support our drivers training, and then their health and wellness, and that’s why I’m here.”

She said there’s a shortage of truck drivers, noting her goal is to make it a better work environment, attract more drivers, and ultimately protect everyone else on the road.

McKeown is looking for long-haul truck drivers to take part in two different studies.

The first is an online survey. McKeown said it takes about 15-20 minutes to complete and they are looking for truckers’ opinions on truck stop amenities across Canada.

The second study is more involved and needs truckers to participate in a questionnaire, objective health assessment, a battery of clinical tests and some time with the driving simulator.

Truckers looking to participate or who want more information on the studies can contact McKeown at mackenzie.mckeown@usask.ca or 306-966-1676.