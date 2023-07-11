Kelowna, B.C. landfill fire snuffed out overnight, blaze deemed not suspicious

Send this page to someone via email

A fire at the Glenmore landfill sent up massive plumes of smoke Monday night, but crews had it under control by the morning.

According to the Kelowna Fire Department, numerous calls about the fire were received at around 7:30 p.m. Monday and by the time crews arrived, the “deep-seated” fire at the north end of the Glenmore landfill was about 50 feet by 50 feet in size.

“Crews worked with landfill staff, including heavy equipment operators and landfill water tenders, to bring the fire under control and extinguish it,” fire officials said in a statement.

“Firefighting efforts took most of the night to completely extinguish the fire as heavy smoke, access and water supply issues slowed progress.”

The cause of the fire is undetermined but not suspicious and nobody was injured.