Crime

Trio of B.C. Porsche drivers hit with 3-month suspensions for excessive speed

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 11, 2023 10:05 pm
The BC Highway Patrol says three Porsche drivers had their vehicles impounded for a week and were issued three month driving prohibitions for excessive speed on Highway 99.
The BC Highway Patrol says three Porsche drivers won’t be hitting the road for months after being busted for excessive speeding on Highway 99 last month.

In a Tuesday media release, police said the incident happened around 8 p.m. on June 30, near the Porteau Cove overpass near Squamish.

The posted speed limit in the area is 80 km/h.

According to police an officer spotted the trio of posh vehicles approaching at “an extremely high rate of speed,” and was able to clock them on radar.

Click to play video: 'Crackdown on excessive speeders in Kelowna'
Crackdown on excessive speeders in Kelowna

The first two drivers were recorded travelling at 195 km/h, while the third was clocked at 146 km/h, according to the highway patrol.

Police pulled the three cars over at a safe location “where their vehicles were promptly impounded for one week.”

The three drivers, all men from the Lower Mainland, were also issued excessive speeding tickets and have since been issued a three-month driving prohibition from the Office of the Superintendent of Motor Vehicles.

