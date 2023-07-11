Hamilton maintenance man facing charges of indecent acts: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton man is facing a pair of charges in connection with reports of indecent acts occurring over several years, police say.

The 74-year-old, identified in a release, has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of an indecent act while providing residential lawn maintenance and snow removal services to “elderly, vulnerable women.”

A Hamilton police spokesperson did not reveal the specific timeline for the offences, saying that was part of the ongoing investigation and not yet determined.

It’s believed there may be more victims and police encourage anyone with information to reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.