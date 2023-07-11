Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Driver in hospital after crash in ‘heavily treed area’ on Hamilton Mountain

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 11, 2023 8:37 am
Hamilton police's collision reconstruction unit investigates a July 10, 2023 crash on Upper James Street that sent a pickup truck driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries. View image in full screen
Hamilton police's collision reconstruction unit investigates a July 10, 2023 crash on Upper James Street that sent a pickup truck driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man is in hospital with critical injuries following a truck crash on Hamilton Mountain in the Mount Hope area on Monday afternoon.

Police say the Ford F-150 left a roadway and came to rest in a “heavily treed area” around 5:30 p.m. on Upper James Street near Glanair Drive.

The driver was alone in the vehicle and rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A stretch of Upper James Street was closed for several hours.

Collision reconstruction investigators say they are seeking the public’s help via information or dashcam video.

Anyone with details can reach out to Hamilton police.

Click to play video: 'Man steals ambulance, causes collision and injuries in Thompson: Manitoba RCMP'
Man steals ambulance, causes collision and injuries in Thompson: Manitoba RCMP
Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Canada
HamiltonHamilton newsHamilton PoliceHamilton MountainHamilton crashupper james streetcrash on Upper James Streetcrash on glanair driveglanair drive
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content