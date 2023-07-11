Driver in hospital after crash in ‘heavily treed area’ on Hamilton Mountain

See more sharing options

A man is in hospital with critical injuries following a truck crash on Hamilton Mountain in the Mount Hope area on Monday afternoon.

Police say the Ford F-150 left a roadway and came to rest in a “heavily treed area” around 5:30 p.m. on Upper James Street near Glanair Drive.

The driver was alone in the vehicle and rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A stretch of Upper James Street was closed for several hours.

Collision reconstruction investigators say they are seeking the public’s help via information or dashcam video.

Anyone with details can reach out to Hamilton police.