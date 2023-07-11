Menu

Crime

N.S. man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Glace Bay homicide

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted July 11, 2023 1:28 pm
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the 2021 homicide of David Sheppard in Glace Bay, N.S. View image in full screen
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the 2021 homicide of David Sheppard in Glace Bay, N.S. File/Global News
A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the 2021 homicide of David Sheppard in Glace Bay, N.S.

In a release, the Cape Breton Regional Police said officers arrested 42-year-old Stephen Troy MacDonald of Glace Bay shortly before noon Monday.

He is charged with second-degree murder and break and enter with intent.

Police had previously said that a suspect had entered Sheppard’s home on Brookland Street on Jan. 18, 2021, and assaulted him before fleeing the scene.

Trending Now

The 51-year-old was taken to Cape Breton Regional Hospital, and later transferred to Halifax for further treatment. He died nine days after the assault.

