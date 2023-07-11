N.S. man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Glace Bay homicide

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in the 2021 homicide of David Sheppard in Glace Bay, N.S.

In a release, the Cape Breton Regional Police said officers arrested 42-year-old Stephen Troy MacDonald of Glace Bay shortly before noon Monday.

He is charged with second-degree murder and break and enter with intent.

Police had previously said that a suspect had entered Sheppard’s home on Brookland Street on Jan. 18, 2021, and assaulted him before fleeing the scene.

The 51-year-old was taken to Cape Breton Regional Hospital, and later transferred to Halifax for further treatment. He died nine days after the assault.