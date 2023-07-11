Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Gordon Reid, founder of discount store chain Giant Tiger, dies at 89

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 11, 2023 10:51 am
A newly-renovated Giant Tiger store is shown in Ottawa on Thursday August 4, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand.
A newly-renovated Giant Tiger store is shown in Ottawa on Thursday August 4, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand. Fred Chartrand / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Gordon Reid, the Canadian businessman who founded discount store chain Giant Tiger, has died at 89.

The company says in a statement that Reid died at his home after a brief illness.

Reid opened the first Giant Tiger store in 1961 in Ottawa’s ByWard Market.

The chain now has more than 265 locations across Canada and employs more than 10,000 people.

Reid stepped down as chief executive in 2020.

The company says no change in ownership or management is expected to result from Reid’s death.

“Gordon was a giant within Canada’s retail sector, an innovator who reshaped the industry,” said Gino DiGioacchino, interim president and CEO, in the statement. “To us, he was also a friend and mentor. He will be greatly missed.”

Story continues below advertisement

 

Related News
RetailByward MarketGiant TigerOntario Retaildiscount retailerGordon Reidgiant tiger discount storesontario discount storessouthern ontario retailer
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content