Gordon Reid, founder of discount store chain Giant Tiger, dies at 89

Gordon Reid, the Canadian businessman who founded discount store chain Giant Tiger, has died at 89.

The company says in a statement that Reid died at his home after a brief illness.

Reid opened the first Giant Tiger store in 1961 in Ottawa’s ByWard Market.

The chain now has more than 265 locations across Canada and employs more than 10,000 people.

Reid stepped down as chief executive in 2020.

The company says no change in ownership or management is expected to result from Reid’s death.

“Gordon was a giant within Canada’s retail sector, an innovator who reshaped the industry,” said Gino DiGioacchino, interim president and CEO, in the statement. “To us, he was also a friend and mentor. He will be greatly missed.”