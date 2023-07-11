Menu

Canada

N.S. nurse tells police review board that officer seemed to blame alleged rape victim

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 11, 2023 10:39 am
Carrie Low testifies in police review board hearing
A police review board hearing is now underway after a Halifax woman’s complaint into how police handled her sexual assault allegations five years ago. Carrie Low alleges her case was mismanaged and not properly investigated. Callum Smith reports. Warning: some details in this story are disturbing.
A nurse who examined a Nova Scotia woman to collect evidence of rape is testifying at a hearing into alleged police mishandling of the case.

Carrie Low filed a complaint against the Halifax Regional Police and Const. Bojan Novakovic a year after she reported being sexually assaulted by at least two men in a trailer on May 18, 2018.

Jane Collins, a sexual assault nurse examiner, told the Nova Scotia Police Review Board today that she felt Novakovic’s detailed questioning of Low at the hospital the next day should have been left to officers specialized in rape cases.

Carrie Low, right, hugs a supporter during a break in her testimony at a Nova Scotia Police Review Board hearing in Halifax on Monday, July 10, 2023. Low alleges the Halifax Regional Police and Const. Bojan Novakovic, the first officer to interview her, mishandled her 2018 sexual assault case after she reported being forcibly confined and raped by at least two men in a trailer in East Preston, N.S.
Carrie Low, right, hugs a supporter during a break in her testimony at a Nova Scotia Police Review Board hearing in Halifax on Monday, July 10, 2023. Low alleges the Halifax Regional Police and Const. Bojan Novakovic, the first officer to interview her, mishandled her 2018 sexual assault case after she reported being forcibly confined and raped by at least two men in a trailer in East Preston, N.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Collins says she interrupted the interview because she felt the officer was blaming Low with questions such as why she didn’t cry out for help to police when she was confined in a car after leaving a bar.

The hearing has heard evidence that police were in a parking lot responding to a fight as Low was confined in a car by a group of men.

Collins told the hearing she had apologized to Novakovic for becoming angry and interrupting the interview at the hospital.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2023.

Sexual AssaultHalifax Regional PoliceCarrie LowSexual Assault Nurse ExaminerPolice Review Boardrape victimbojan novakovic
© 2023 The Canadian Press

