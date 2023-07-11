Menu

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, July 11

By David Giles Global News
Posted July 11, 2023 10:46 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, July 11'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, July 11
WATCH: Cool and cloudy, but warmer days ahead — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Tuesday, July 11, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Saskatoon welcomes a new baseball team and the impact of the B.C. port strike on Saskatchewan.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, July 11, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Western Canadian Baseball League returns to Saskatoon

The Western Canadian Baseball League is back with a franchise set to launch next summer in Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon Baseball Club will take to the field for the 2024 season, but before the first pitch is thrown, the team needs a name and logo.

Team president Steve Hildebrand explains how Saskatoon got its baseball team back and what the future is for the franchise.

Western Canadian Baseball League returning to Saskatoon

B.C. port strike is impacting Saskatchewan: Chamber of Commerce

The ripple effects are being felt across the country as the B.C. port strike wears into its second week.

Many in Saskatchewan are starting to feel the pinch and are calling on Ottawa to step in to help find a solution.

Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce CEO Prabha Ramaswamy speaks with Chris Carr on the impact of the strike on the province.

B.C. port strike impacting Saskatchewan: Chamber of Commerce

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, July 11

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, July 11.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, July 11
BaseballGlobal News Morning SaskatoonWestern Canadian Baseball LeagueSaskatchewan Chamber of Commercebc port strikeSaskatoon Baseball ClubSask Chamber
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

