Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, July 11

Saskatoon welcomes a new baseball team and the impact of the B.C. port strike on Saskatchewan.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, July 11, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Western Canadian Baseball League returns to Saskatoon

The Western Canadian Baseball League is back with a franchise set to launch next summer in Saskatoon.

The Saskatoon Baseball Club will take to the field for the 2024 season, but before the first pitch is thrown, the team needs a name and logo.

Team president Steve Hildebrand explains how Saskatoon got its baseball team back and what the future is for the franchise.

B.C. port strike is impacting Saskatchewan: Chamber of Commerce

The ripple effects are being felt across the country as the B.C. port strike wears into its second week.

Many in Saskatchewan are starting to feel the pinch and are calling on Ottawa to step in to help find a solution.

Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce CEO Prabha Ramaswamy speaks with Chris Carr on the impact of the strike on the province.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, July 11

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, July 11.