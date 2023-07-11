‘Significant delays’: Road closures for Toronto Honda Indy take effect Wednesday

The Honda Indy is taking place in Toronto this weekend and road closures are set to begin on Wednesday ahead of the event.
Toronto police issued a news release, warning drivers of “significant delays” and encouraged motorists to plan alternate routes.
Starting at noon on Wednesday, southbound Strachan Avenue will be closed from Fleet Street to Lake Shore Boulevard West, the release said.
At 8 p.m. Wednesday, Lake Shore Boulevard West will be closed form Strachan Avenue to British Columbia Drive.
Police said the roads are expected to reopen at 11 p.m. on Sunday.
“Anyone attending the Honda Indy should take public transit, and both the TTC and GO Transit will provide increased service to Exhibition Place,” the release said.
Police also noted that drones are prohibited in the area of exhibition place over the weekend.
- Woman claiming to specialize in destination weddings charged in $245K fraud: Durham police
- Toronto sees 2nd shooting incident of the day possibly linked to road rage
- 6-year-old girl dies after being hit by vehicle while walking with mother in Toronto last week
- Blue Jays’ Springer back from paternity list
Comments