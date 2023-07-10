Violent carjacking leaves Mississauga food courier in life-threatening condition: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they are probing events that led to a reported assault and carjacking of a delivery driver in Mississauga, leaving them in life-threatening condition.

Peel Regional Police said a courier was delivering food in the area of Britannia and Creditview roads at the time.

When the driver arrived at the home they were delivering to, police said they were confronted by people they didn’t know.

The suspects tried to take the delivery driver’s vehicle, police said. They allegedly took his car and left him by the side of the road in life-threatening condition.

Anyone with information about the incident, which took place around 2 a.m. on Sunday, is asked to contact Peel police.