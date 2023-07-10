Menu

Crime

Overnight vehicle fire in Cambridge deemed ‘suspicious’ by Waterloo police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 10, 2023 4:01 pm
A Cambridge fire truck. View image in full screen
A Cambridge fire truck. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global Kitchener
An investigation is underway after a truck was set on fire in the middle of the night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

According to a release, emergency services responded to a call about a vehicle being set ablaze on Elm Street near Elliot Street at around 2:15 a.m.

Police say firefighters from the Cambridge Fire Department were able to extinguish the blaze which had spread to a nearby house.

Trending Now

They say the fire is believed to be suspicious.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

