Overnight vehicle fire in Cambridge deemed ‘suspicious’ by Waterloo police

An investigation is underway after a truck was set on fire in the middle of the night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
According to a release, emergency services responded to a call about a vehicle being set ablaze on Elm Street near Elliot Street at around 2:15 a.m.
Police say firefighters from the Cambridge Fire Department were able to extinguish the blaze which had spread to a nearby house.
They say the fire is believed to be suspicious.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
