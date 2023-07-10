Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP investigate shots fired at home in Norway House

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted July 10, 2023 3:04 pm
RCMP in Norway House, Man. are investigating after shots were heard at a home in the community. . View image in full screen
RCMP in Norway House, Man. are investigating after shots were heard at a home in the community. . DD
RCMP in Norway House, Man., are investigating after shots were heard at a home in the community over the weekend.

On Saturday at 2:10 a.m., police say a man with a gun went to a home, shot through the window, and fled.

No one was physically injured but two adults and a young child were in the home at the time of the incident.

Police identified the shooter and he was arrested without incident. Police say they also seized a gun.

Trending Now

A 22-year-old man is facing multiple charges and has been remanded into custody.

RCMP continues to investigate.

Sponsored content