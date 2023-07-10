Menu

Share

Share

Health

Peterborough Rapid Access Addiction Medicine clinic to relocate to downtown pharmacy

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 10, 2023 3:02 pm
The Rapid Access Addiction Medicinie clinic in Peterborough is relocating to Burnham Pharmacy at 432 George St. N. as of July 12. AP file photo
Share

The Rapid Access Addiction Medicine (RAAM) clinic run by the Peterborough Regional Health Centre is relocating to a new site along George Street North in the city’s downtown.

The RAAM clinic, staffed by PRHC physicians and registered nurses, helps to expedite treatment for alcohol, opioid and other addictions and assists in triaging clients to the appropriate ongoing care provider. The clinic, which opened in 2018, is not intended to replace or duplicate care provided by a family physician or other primary care providers.

According to the hospital, the clinic as of Wednesday, July 12 will be located at Burnham Pharmacy at 432 George St. N. — shifting from its current location at 360 George St. at the Peterborough 360 Degree Nurse Practitioner-led Clinic (NPLC) where it has operated since March 2022.

The RAAM clinic and pharmacy will each operate independently with ongoing support from Fourcast.

Clinic staff offer same-day counselling and medication for withdrawal and prescription therapies. Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment or physician referral is necessary.

“This care model has been shown to help save lives by engaging clients with both short- and long-term therapies as soon as they are ready to pursue those treatments,” the hospital stated.

“PRHC and the RAAM Clinic would like to thank the 360 Degree NPLC for its partnership and support over the last year,” the hospital stated. “We look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with the 360 Degree NPLC to provide excellent care to our community.”

The RAAM clinic’s new hours will be Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call the clinic at 705-749-9708 or reach it by fax at 705-743-7760.

OpioidsPRHCAddictionsPeterborough Regional Health Centredowntown PeterboroughAlcohol addictionRAAMRAAM clinicrapid access addiction medicine clinicPeterborough addiction help
