Canada

Waterloo International Airport hits new milestones

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 10, 2023 3:23 pm
The passenger terminal at the Region of Waterloo International Airport in Breslau. View image in full screen
The passenger terminal at the Region of Waterloo International Airport in Breslau. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Waterloo International Airport says it hit a couple of new milestones on Sunday as it was a busy day for the quickly growing 73-year-old institution.

On Twitter, the airport noted that more than 800 passengers had departed from the airport by 9 a.m.

Travellers left on flights headed to Charlottetown, Halifax, Calgary and Vancouver as well as Flair Airlines’ first flight on its newly launched passenger service to Abbotsford, B.C.

“We need to give a huge shout out to the entire YKF team, our partners, and the community for supporting local air service! We continue to grow thanks to you!,” the tweet concluded.

The news comes on the heels of a growing number of upgrades to the airport, including a new baggage carrousel last month, new emergency services vehicles and a new domestic arrivals building.

Waterloo newsWaterlooCambridgeKitchenerWaterloo International AirportCamrbridge newsKichener news
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

