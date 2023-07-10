Man suffering from gunshot wound found in downtown Calgary parking lot

Calgary Police Service officials confirm an investigation is underway into a Monday morning shooting that sent one man to hospital.
Emergency crews were called to a parking lot in the 1100 block of Seventh Avenue Southwest, near the Downtown West-Kerby CTrain station, at around 9 a.m. for reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The shooting victim, a man in his 30s, was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious, potentially life-threatening condition.
A CPS detective on scene confirmed to Global News that the preliminary investigation into the shooting indicated the man had been shot at a separate location. Investigators also cordoned off an area along Eighth Avenue Southwest between Fifth and Sixth streets.
Police believe the shooting was targeted and have not released details regarding any potential suspects.
Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information regarding how the victim ended up in the parking lot is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
- Soccer coach arrested after sexual assault videos of minors found on his phone
- No way of ‘adjudicating facts’ in deals between corrupt firms and prosecutors: Quebec judge
- Four hospitalized with stab wounds after fight breaks out in Montreal park
- ‘A smile that could light up a room’: Ontario community reeling after boy’s tragic death
Comments