Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man suffering from gunshot wound found in downtown Calgary parking lot

By Ryan White Global News
Posted July 10, 2023 1:04 pm
CPS members and police tape near a parking lot in the 1100 block of Seventh Avenue Southwest on July 10 after a man suffering from a gunshot wound was found. View image in full screen
CPS members and police tape near a parking lot in the 1100 block of Seventh Avenue Southwest on July 10 after a man suffering from a gunshot wound was found. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary Police Service officials confirm an investigation is underway into a Monday morning shooting that sent one man to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to a parking lot in the 1100 block of Seventh Avenue Southwest, near the Downtown West-Kerby CTrain station, at around 9 a.m. for reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The shooting victim, a man in his 30s, was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious, potentially life-threatening condition.

A Calgary Police Service member places an evidence marker in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Seventh Avenue Southwest during a shooting investigation on July 10. View image in full screen
A Calgary Police Service member places an evidence marker in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Seventh Avenue Southwest during a shooting investigation on July 10. Global News/Michael King

A CPS detective on scene confirmed to Global News that the preliminary investigation into the shooting indicated the man had been shot at a separate location. Investigators also cordoned off an area along Eighth Avenue Southwest between Fifth and Sixth streets.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Police believe the shooting was targeted and have not released details regarding any potential suspects.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information regarding how the victim ended up in the parking lot is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

More on Crime
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary ShootingParking LotCalgary shooting victimSeventh AvenueDowntown West-Kerby
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content