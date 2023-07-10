Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Charges laid after pair of drivers found sleeping in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted July 10, 2023 12:18 pm
Guelph police cruiser . View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser . Matt Carty / Global Guelph
The Guelph Police Service nabbed two people it alleges were found asleep behind the wheel of vehicles with their engines running.

On Saturday, a citizen notified police around 6:50 a.m. about a man passed out in the driver’s seat.

Officers woke up the individual. An investigation revealed that the vehicle in question was reported stolen on June 15 and the licence plates did not match.

An ensuing search turned up stolen identification, stolen property, and heroin and cannabis.

A 26-year-old from Brampton was arrested and charged, and was held for a bail hearing.

Then on Sunday afternoon, someone informed police after seeing a woman sleeping behind the wheel of a vehicle in a commercial parking lot near Paisley Road and Imperial Road South around 3:05 p.m.

Officers located the vehicle and woke up the driver. During the investigation, police say fentanyl and crystal meth, plus a digital scale, were found in a fanny pack the woman was wearing.

A 25-year-old from York was charged and will be back in a Guelph court Aug. 25.

 

