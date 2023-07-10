Menu

Crime

Police search for suspects after woman killed by stray bullet in Toronto’s east end

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 10, 2023 11:12 am
Click to play video: 'Queen Street shooting: Suspects open fire, kill Toronto woman'
Queen Street shooting: Suspects open fire, kill Toronto woman
WATCH ABOVE: Three shooters opened fire on Toronto’s Queen Street in the Leslieville area, injuring a woman in her 40s with multiple gunshot wounds, who was later pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital. The three suspects remain at large as Global’s Catherine McDonald reports.
Police continue to search for suspects after a woman was killed by a stray bullet in Toronto’s east end.

Police have identified the victim of Friday’s daytime shooting in the Leslieville neighbourhood as 44-year-old Karolina Huebner-Makurat.

Officers were called to the intersection of Queen Street and Carlaw Avenue around 12:20 p.m. for reports three men were in a physical altercation and two of them had fired guns at each other.

Police say Huebner-Makurat was walking in the area and was hit by a stray bullet.

In a social media post, a man who appears to be Huebner-Makurat’s husband asked for privacy and wrote, “life is short. Hug your (loved) ones every moment you get the chance.”

Flowers, candles and a few notes have been placed in the area where Huebner-Makurat was shot.

Two of the suspects being sought by police are described as between 18 and 25 years old, while the other man is thought to be 25 to 30.

Police released images of three men wanted after a stray bullet killed a woman in Toronto’s Leslieville area. View image in full screen
Police released images of three men wanted after a stray bullet killed a woman in Toronto’s Leslieville area. TPS / Handout
© 2023 The Canadian Press

