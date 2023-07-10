2 injured, 1 critically, after Brampton crash that knocked down pole

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are injured, one critically, after a crash in Brampton that caused a pole to be knocked down onto the road.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called at 5:35 a.m. Monday to the area of Humberwest Parkway and Cotrelle Boulevard, which is near Castlemore Road, for a two-vehicle crash.

Police said a pole had been struck in the collision and was knocked down onto the road.

Paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a local trauma centre in critical condition, while a woman was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Hydro workers went to the scene to repair the pole.

Humberwest Parkway was closed in the area.

Further information on the crash, including a potential cause, was not immediately available.

