Canada

2 injured, 1 critically, after Brampton crash that knocked down pole

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 10, 2023 10:37 am
A photo of a Peel Paramedics ambulance. View image in full screen
A photo of a Peel Paramedics ambulance. Peel Paramedics / Twitter
Two people are injured, one critically, after a crash in Brampton that caused a pole to be knocked down onto the road.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called at 5:35 a.m. Monday to the area of Humberwest Parkway and Cotrelle Boulevard, which is near Castlemore Road, for a two-vehicle crash.

Police said a pole had been struck in the collision and was knocked down onto the road.

Paramedics told Global News a man was taken to a local trauma centre in critical condition, while a woman was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Hydro workers went to the scene to repair the pole.

Humberwest Parkway was closed in the area.

Further information on the crash, including a potential cause, was not immediately available.

