Crime

Four hospitalized with stab wounds after fight breaks out in Montreal park

By Kalina Laframboise & Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted July 10, 2023 9:31 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning headlines: July 10, 2023'
Global News Morning headlines: July 10, 2023
Brayden Jagger Haines has the Global News Morning headlines for Monday, July 10, 2023
Three teenagers and one adult were stabbed during a fight in Montreal’s north end Sunday evening, police say.

A 911 call came in around 8:40 p.m., alerting dispatchers to an altercation that broke out during a “festive event” at Frédéric-Back Park in the St-Michel neighbourhood.

Offices found four injured victims. Three of them are minors between the ages of 15 and 17, while the fourth is 18 years old.

Police say the victims were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds.

No arrests have been made. A security perimeter was set up at the park as the police combed the area for clues.

The teens will be questioned by investigators.

with files from The Canadian Press

