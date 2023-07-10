Menu

Fire

Fire at empty residence in Brampton sends 2 firefighters to hospital

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 10, 2023 7:51 am
File photo. A fire official and police officer talk at the scene of a fatal house fire in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Jan.20, 2022. View image in full screen
File photo. A fire official and police officer talk at the scene of a fatal house fire in Brampton, Ont., Thursday, Jan.20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
BRAMPTON, Ont. — Two firefighters are in hospital following a house fire in Brampton, Ont. early Monday morning.

Crews were called to an empty home in the Cadence Road and Eastman Drive area just after 4 a.m.

Peel Regional Police say two firefighters were injured while battling the blaze,

They say the two injured firefighters are in non-life-threatening condition in hospital.

Authorities say the fire was extinguished within a short period of time.

The office of the Fire Marshal has been notified, and will investigate.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

