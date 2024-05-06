OLG admits to dropping the ball in paying customers following Super Bowl promo

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says it “regrets” delays in paying customers — some of whom waited a number of weeks — following an “exceptionally popular” Super Bowl promotion.

The OLG has significant delays in verifying banking information for Proline+ customers following an influx of new accounts leading up to the Super Bowl as bettors took advantage of a promotion for the game.

The Crown corporation said that the problem has since been largely solved and claimed that anyone who is still awaiting verification of their banking information did not submit the required documents.

1:54 Sports betting ads should be banned in Canada due to risk for youth, advocates say

“All new customers who registered for the Proline+ Super Bowl promotion, who provided the proper information to allow for the one-time verification of their bank accounts, have been processed and are able to withdraw their winnings from their OLG.ca accounts,” the OLG told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“Those new Super Bowl promotion customers, who have yet to provide the required information, will be reviewed and processed as a high priority, once we receive the requested documentation from the customer.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Our process and capacity to manage these requests is much improved, and accounts can be verified quickly following receipt of all required information.”

2:29 Experts caution sports betters ahead of Super Bowl

Global News asked the OLG if accounts still awaiting verification have been told that they didn’t submit the required documents, or if additional documents were requested from those users.

“We are always updating information on this matter or timelines, etc., on our website, especially when people log-in,” the corporation said.

“We communicate directly with the customer when we review their documents.”

The OLG said it will also be sending out a general communication to all new users.

Story continues below advertisement

“OLG is committed to delivering an excellent customer experience and regrets the delays caused by our exceptionally popular Super Bowl promotion,” the corporation said.

“We are pleased to see service levels returning to our high standard of customer care.”

The OLG noted that it continues to get new customers who also need to be processed.

“If they don’t provide all the proper information, then their requests are delayed as well,” it said.