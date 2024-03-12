Some Super Bowl bettors in Ontario who won still haven’t been paid. Here’s why

Send this page to someone via email

Weeks after the Super Bowl, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. is still working through a backlog of verifying players’ banking information so that funds can be withdrawn, and it’s not clear when the problem might be solved.

OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti told Global News there was a “significant influx” of new players on the corporation’s website and Proline+ sports-betting service in the lead up to the Super Bowl, which took place Feb. 11.

Proline+ had offerings and promotions leading up to the game, and Bitonti said the OLG is “pleased” with the customer response.

But now the OLG is facing a “higher than usual number of bank account verification requests” and is trying to work through the backlog so that those who won money and hadn’t already had their banking information verified can actually withdraw their funds, Bitonti confirmed.

Global News asked the OLG how many accounts are still awaiting verification and how long it might take for the backlog to be solved, but those questions were not addressed.

The OLG website says it typically takes less than five business days to verify banking information, but it might take longer depending on the volume of requests.

There have now been 20 full business days since the Super Bowl.

“OLG has a responsibility to ensure that the ownership of all bank accounts added to OLG.ca are verified,” Bitonti said.

“Our verification process is aligned with the Standards for Internet Gaming set out by our regulator, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.”

In order to have banking information verified, a player must know their banking institution, transit and account numbers and upload an accepted document. The process is detailed on the gaming corporation’s website.

Bitonti said registering a bank account for withdrawals is a one-time process as long as the bank account isn’t changed.

“Delays in the verification process will occur if additional documents or information are required, which is often the case,” he said.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of our customers while we work diligently to review and subsequently verify bank accounts as quickly as possible, according to the iGaming standards in this province.

“OLG prides itself on paying its winners and also carefully complying with regulatory standards.”

An email that was sent to a Proline+ player last week and subsequently forwarded to Global News also confirmed the “considerable delays” and said, “Contacting customer care will not expedite this process and we currently have no new information to share.”

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this situation may have caused,” it said.