Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Busy Saskatoon intersection getting new safety upgrades

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted July 9, 2023 7:05 pm
A busy pedestrian crossing on a high-traffic Saskatoon roadway is getting a facelift. The intersection of 22nd Street West and Avenue V, near McDonald’s and Yanz Liquor Store is one of the busiest intersections in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
A busy pedestrian crossing on a high-traffic Saskatoon roadway is getting a facelift. The intersection of 22nd Street West and Avenue V, near McDonald’s and Yanz Liquor Store is one of the busiest intersections in Saskatoon. Gates Guarin / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One of Saskatoon’s busiest intersections will be receiving a pedestrian crosswalk facelift this summer.

A new, more visible crossing will be installed after an $80,000 grant from the provincial government.

The of 22nd Street West and Avenue V, near McDonald’s and Yanz Liquor Store, will be receiving a new, more visible crossing.

A busy pedestrian crossing on a high-traffic Saskatoon roadway is getting a facelift.The intersection of 22nd Street West and Avenue V will receive the safety improvements. View image in full screen
A busy pedestrian crossing on a high-traffic Saskatoon roadway is getting a facelift.The intersection of 22nd Street West and Avenue V will receive the safety improvements. Gates Guarin / Global News

“Right now, there are no pavement markings or illuminated signals to alert drivers of pedestrians crossing at this high-traffic location,” Transportation Director Jay Magus said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

The grant will cover the cost of new pavement markings and signage and the installation of a push-button stop light for the crosswalk.

Once the work is completed in the fall, drivers will have to stop on the red signal. The city expects the move will make the street safer to walk.

Trending Now

“Pedestrian safety will be significantly improved once the upgrade is complete,” said Magus.

Provincial Traffic Safety Fund Grants are awarded to communities twice a year.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s Fresh Fruit for Kids campaign kicks off to help support children’s nutrition'
Saskatoon’s Fresh Fruit for Kids campaign kicks off to help support children’s nutrition
Saskatoon NewsSaskatoonSaskatoon TrafficCrosswalk22nd Street West and Avenue V22nd Street West and Avenue V crosswalkProvincial Traffic safety grantSaskatoon crosswalkSaskatoon Pedestrian crosswalk construction
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content