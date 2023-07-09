Busy Saskatoon intersection getting new safety upgrades

Send this page to someone via email

One of Saskatoon’s busiest intersections will be receiving a pedestrian crosswalk facelift this summer.

A new, more visible crossing will be installed after an $80,000 grant from the provincial government.

The of 22nd Street West and Avenue V, near McDonald’s and Yanz Liquor Store, will be receiving a new, more visible crossing.

View image in full screen A busy pedestrian crossing on a high-traffic Saskatoon roadway is getting a facelift.The intersection of 22nd Street West and Avenue V will receive the safety improvements. Gates Guarin / Global News

“Right now, there are no pavement markings or illuminated signals to alert drivers of pedestrians crossing at this high-traffic location,” Transportation Director Jay Magus said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

The grant will cover the cost of new pavement markings and signage and the installation of a push-button stop light for the crosswalk.

Once the work is completed in the fall, drivers will have to stop on the red signal. The city expects the move will make the street safer to walk.

“Pedestrian safety will be significantly improved once the upgrade is complete,” said Magus.

Provincial Traffic Safety Fund Grants are awarded to communities twice a year.