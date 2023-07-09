Menu

Fire

Evacuation order issued for Townsend Creek area northwest of Williams Lake

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted July 9, 2023 6:02 pm
Drought conditions and lighting increase provincial fire risk
WATCH: The wildfire risk is ramping up in B.C. BC Wildfire Information Officer Sarah Budd discusses what's behind the growing concern.
An evacuation order has been issued by the Cariboo Regional District Sunday afternoon.

The order, which is for eight parcels in the Townsend Creek area, is due to the 400-hectare Townsend Creek wildfire.

Due to immediate danger to life safety due to fire, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this order.

The evacuation route is:

  • Head west on Mount Creek Road and turn North (right) on Lavington Road;
  • Continue to head North and continue onto Tibbles Road;
  • At the junction, turn east (right) on the Nazko Road / Blackwater Road / North Fraser Road;
  • Continue east until you reach Quesnel.

Evacuees can access Emergency Support Services (ESS) by calling 250-983-3638.

The Townsend Creek wildfire is currently deemed to be burning out of control and is believed to be caused by lightning.

