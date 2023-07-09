Evacuation order issued for Townsend Creek area northwest of Williams Lake

Send this page to someone via email

An evacuation order has been issued by the Cariboo Regional District Sunday afternoon.

The order, which is for eight parcels in the Townsend Creek area, is due to the 400-hectare Townsend Creek wildfire.

The Cariboo Regional District has issued an Evacuation ORDER for the Townsend Creek Area. People in this area must leave immediately. #RCMP expediting this action. Interactive map: https://t.co/cgmxp9ixjB#CaribooFires #BCWildfire @BCFireInfo pic.twitter.com/6WVPULPtYI — CRD (@CaribooRD) July 9, 2023

Due to immediate danger to life safety due to fire, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this order.

The evacuation route is:

Head west on Mount Creek Road and turn North (right) on Lavington Road;

Continue to head North and continue onto Tibbles Road;

At the junction, turn east (right) on the Nazko Road / Blackwater Road / North Fraser Road;

Continue east until you reach Quesnel.

Evacuees can access Emergency Support Services (ESS) by calling 250-983-3638.

The Townsend Creek wildfire is currently deemed to be burning out of control and is believed to be caused by lightning.

The Cariboo Regional District has issued an Evacuation ORDER for the Gatcho Lake Area. People in this area must leave immediately. Interactive map: https://t.co/cgmxp9ixjB#CaribooFires #BCWildfire @BCFireInfo pic.twitter.com/nitRdrLBdy — CRD (@CaribooRD) July 9, 2023