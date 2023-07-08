Winnipeg police seek man in pair of 2022 reported sexual assaults on city buses

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a woman who reported a man sexually assaulted her in October 2022 says he did the same thing a few months prior.

On Oct. 26, 2022, a 23-year-old woman reported a sexual assault aboard a Winnipeg Transit bus. The victim told police she was riding the bus near Portage Place when a man sat beside her and touched her in a sexual manner.

Winnipeg police are looking for a man they say may be connected to two sexual assaults from 2022. Winnipeg police handout

The woman told officers something similar happened two months prior in August.

“She wasn’t injured in either incident, but you can imagine how traumatic these events would have been for her,” Const. Claude Chancey of the public information office told 680 CJOB.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid to late 50s, approximately six feet tall, balding with short black hair and a moustache, a heavy build and glasses.

Police say since some time has passed since the incident, the suspect may look different today.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sex Crimes Unit at 204-986-2987 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).