Winnipeg police seek man in pair of 2022 reported sexual assaults on city buses

Winnipeg police say a woman who reported a man sexually assaulted her in October 2022 says he did the same thing a few months prior.
On Oct. 26, 2022, a 23-year-old woman reported a sexual assault aboard a Winnipeg Transit bus. The victim told police she was riding the bus near Portage Place when a man sat beside her and touched her in a sexual manner.
The woman told officers something similar happened two months prior in August.
“She wasn’t injured in either incident, but you can imagine how traumatic these events would have been for her,” Const. Claude Chancey of the public information office told 680 CJOB.
The suspect is described as a man in his mid to late 50s, approximately six feet tall, balding with short black hair and a moustache, a heavy build and glasses.
Police say since some time has passed since the incident, the suspect may look different today.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sex Crimes Unit at 204-986-2987 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).
- ‘A smile that could light up a room’: Ontario community reeling after boy’s tragic death
- Daytime Toronto subway stabbing being investigated as attempted murder
- El Paso Walmart gunman could still face death penalty after getting life sentences
- Toronto car-bomber, convicted killer dies in prison: investigation launched
Comments