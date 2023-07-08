Shaquille O’Neal delivers power-packed performance at the Calgary Stampede

Send this page to someone via email

On a cool summer night in Calgary, NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal aka DJ Diesel, turned up the heat on the Big Four Roadhouse stage with a 45-minute set filled with EDM, Trap, and hip-hop music.

HEAT with my boy @crankdat is out now on @monstercat! we’ve been holding onto this one for a minute and we finally get to release this beast to the world. Check out @MCUncaged YouTube for a lil surprise 👀 ➡️ https://t.co/E1fqUy7y5K pic.twitter.com/njitGpl95X — DJ Diesel (@djdiesel) July 7, 2023

For Shaq, the anticipation of approaching a set of turntables evokes the same feelings as walking down a media-filled tunnel to an NBA game. With that experience, Shaq stood tall on the Bud Light Stage, at the precipice of admiration before a packed crowd, and dropped the beat.

“I do this for fun, I lose money every show, but this hour is similar to the hour and a half I would have playing four quarters, so that’s why I do it,” said Shaq.

View image in full screen A packed crowd inside the Big Four Roadhouse on July 7 2023. Global News / Megan Yamoah

This was Shaq’s second time visiting Calgary, but it wasn’t his first rodeo as DJ Diesel. He started spinning when he was 14-years-old, and in 1993 his rap album ‘Shaq Diesel’ sold over a million copies and hit number 25 on the Billboard Hot 100. Shaq released a new song called Heat on the same day as his Stampede performance, and says he is looking for up-and-coming musicians to share the spotlight with.

“For all the young artists out there who don’t get noticed, if you want to get noticed, send me your music and I’ll play it for you. I play a lot of underground artists,” said DJ Diesel.

Naturally, Shaq’s biggest sports fans flooded the Big Four Roadhouse venue, to get a glimpse of the NBA hall-of-famer, up close.

“It’s crazy to see a basketball player that can DJ, he’s a legend,” said a fan in the crowd.

View image in full screen DJ Diesel smiling during his set at the Calgary Stampede. Global News / Megan Yamoah

“I get the same reaction that I got when I played against the Toronto Raptors or the Vancouver Grizzles, I had people jumping up and having a good time,” said DJ Diesel.

4Korners has been the official DJ for the Toronto Raptors since 2005 and says Shaq’s career evolution into DJ Diesel is inspiring, and year after year the Calgary Stampede is progressing into a genuine representation of Canada’s mosaic of cultures.

4x NBA Champion, 15x All-Star, @djdiesel (aka Shaquille O’Neal) is an absolute VIBE on the Bud Light Stage at The Big Four Roadhouse 🎤 pic.twitter.com/etVr7yror0 — Calgary Stampede (@calgarystampede) July 8, 2023

“Shaq was a one of a kind basketball player, he’s an incredible human being and as a DJ he definitely turns up any crowd,” said 4Korners

This year, the stampede upped the ante on the repertoire of A-list acts taking to various stages. Pitbull, Big Boi, Lil Yachty and Russ usher in the continued infusion of diverse genres of music offered.

View image in full screen An excited fan awaits Shaq’s debut on the Bud Light Stage at the Big Four Roadhouse. Global News / Megan Yamoah

Affectionately coined the Dub-step Don by Spotify, DJ Diesel’s rolling stone will continue down the road, with his own bass festival in Texas slated for September. Until then Shaq’s ‘Summer of Bass’ performances in Belgium, Germany and Croatia have him fully booked and busy.