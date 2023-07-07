Menu

Canada

Calgary Stampede has more indoor offerings as extreme weather hits parts of Alberta

By Tracy Nagai Global News
Posted July 7, 2023 7:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Come rain or shine Calgary Stampede prepared to welcome visitors'
Come rain or shine Calgary Stampede prepared to welcome visitors
WATCH: With extreme weather events continuing to hit parts of the province, Calgary Stampede officials say they’re ready for Mother Nature. As Tracy Nagai reports, the Stampede says it has several weather-related policies and procedures in place and is offering more indoor exhibits and events this year.
The Stampede has officially kicked off, and with it, Calgary’s summer storm season.

On Thursday night, during sneak-a-peek, Stampede-goers were battered by a late afternoon thunderstorm that inundated parts of the city with heavy rain and hail.

Despite the wild weather, Stampede officials said the crowds persevered.

“The rain didn’t dampen spirits as people got their first look at Stampede 2023,” the Calgary Stampede’s director of public safety and environment Kerrie Blizard said. “We saw above-average attendance.”

Click to play video: 'Large hail storm descends on northwest Calgary and flash floods affect many major roadways'
Large hail storm descends on northwest Calgary and flash floods affect many major roadways

While veteran Stampede-goers aren’t strangers to the unpredictable weather during the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, Blizard said there are several policies and procedures in place, including show delay and cancellations, a severe weather notification system and an onsite lightning detector.

Story continues below advertisement

“We start getting lightning notifications as far as 50 kilometres away, so it gives us ample time to evacuate any of those high rides,” Blizard said.

Many Albertans are already on edge this year due to devastating wildfires that forced mass evacuations and a Canada Day twister near Didsbury, Alta., that destroyed several homes.

Click to play video: 'Fires, floods and tornadoes: Alberta’s extreme weather'
Fires, floods and tornadoes: Alberta’s extreme weather

Blizard said Stampede officials prepare for extreme weather events annually.

“We do emergency tabletops every year where we practice weather events with our people in different scenarios to make sure they’re prepared to address whatever comes up.”

This year, the Stampede said it’s also including more indoor events and exhibits, including the 100 Years of Chuckwagon Racing Historical Display in the Victoria Pavilion and upgrades to the Range Food Hall in the Big Four Building.

Story continues below advertisement

“In past years, the BMO Centre has been the place to let a rainstorm pass through,” Blizard said. “But this year, we have added more covered areas and more climate-controlled spaces.”

Click to play video: 'Calgary Stampede 2023 Preview'
Calgary Stampede 2023 Preview

 

Calgary weatherAlberta weatherCalgary StampedeAlberta StormAlberta summerGreatest Outdoor Show On EarthStampede weathercalgary summer storm
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

