Everything you need to know to get to, watch the 2023 Calgary Stampede parade

Send this page to someone via email

It’s that time of year again as the Calgary Stampede parade kicks off festivities Friday morning.

Global’s coverage of the parade with Dallas Flexhaug, Leslie Horton and Jeff McArthur starts at 8:45 a.m. and will be streamed in this story. You can also watch the parade on Global Television in Calgary and Lethbridge, the Global TV app, the Global News YouTube channel, Global Calgary’s Facebook Live and Amazon Prime.

The parade will wind through downtown, starting at Third Street Southeast and going west along Ninth Avenue. It turns onto Tenth Street Southwest before heading back east along Sixth Avenue and concluding at Fourth Street Southeast with free admission to Stampede Park.

View image in full screen The route for the 2023 Calgary Stampede Parade. Global News

This year’s parade will feature nearly 100 groups of community organizations, corporations, Indigenous representatives and VIPs, all led by this year’s parade marshal Jeremy Hansen, who will be swapping out his space suit for western wear.

Story continues below advertisement

A Canadian Space Agency astronaut, Hansen will be the first Canadian to go to the moon as part of the Artemis II mission – the first crewed mission to the moon since 1972.

Honorary marshal Gen. Wayne Eyre, the chief of the defence staff, is just one of the many members of the Canadian Armed Forces that will be part of the parade.

5:02 Astronaut Jeremy Hansen named 2023 Stampede Parade Marshal

Getting around on parade day

Walking, biking or using Calgary Transit will be the best ways for folks looking to watch the parade to get to the parade route.

Road closures start at 6 a.m. on Friday for parade setup, including:

9 Avenue Southeast between 8 Street Southeast and 3 Street Southeast

6 Street Southeast between 7 Avenue Southeast and 9 Avenue Southeast

5 Street Southeast between 7 Avenue Southeast and 9 Avenue Southeast

6 Avenue Southeast between 3 Street Southeast and 5 Street Southeast

7 Avenue Southeast between 4 Street Southeast and 6 Street Southeast

8 Avenue Southeast between 4 Street Southeast and 6 Street Southeast

And then at 7:30 a.m., more closures come into effect:

Story continues below advertisement

4 Street Southeast between 6 Avenue Southeast and 9 Avenue Southeast

3 Street Southeast between 4 Avenue Southeast and 9 Avenue Southeast

Westbound 6 Avenue from 3 Street Southeast to 11 Street Southwest

10 Street Southwest from 6 Avenue Southwest to 9 Avenue Southwest

Eastbound 9 Avenue from 11 Street Southwest to 3 Street Southeast

The morning connector from Bow Trail to westbound 5 Avenue Southwest will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. only.

Parade route Friday. Cowgirl stick figures are @DallasFlexhaug and I at our broadcast location 9 Ave & Centre St. See ya tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/49YRBnaNaa — Leslie Horton (@global_leslie) July 6, 2023

Those roads are expected to reopen at around 2 p.m., to allow for public and pedestrian safety along the parade route.

Any vehicles in parkades and residences along those roads won’t be able to exit until the entire parade is finished.

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Calgary suggested a few alternative routes into the downtown:

Eastbound traffic on 9 Avenue will be directed to 11 Street Southwest.

Motorists are advised to use 5 Avenue or 12 Avenue to bypass the closures.

Motorists are encouraged to use Blackfoot Trail, Stoney Trail, Crowchild Trail, 16 Avenue and Deerfoot Trail as alternative routes into downtown.

Parking closures, bus detours

During the parade, there will be limited access to several Calgary Parking parkades and surface routes along the lot. Lot closures for affected lots start at 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

On-street parking along the parade route will also be unavailable, reopening when the roads reopen.

Story continues below advertisement

More information is available on the Calgary Parking website.

🤠 Stampede Tips from Your Local Sheriff 🤠 We have dusted off our black Stetsons, polished our badges & aired out our Stampede District Office. Whether you are taking in the parade or trying new food on the Midway, we’ve got you covered at this year’s #CalgaryStampede! Our… pic.twitter.com/27c7ZyULcL — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) July 6, 2023

Some bus routes through downtown will have detours starting at 7 a.m. The Calgary Transit website has more details.

CTrain service will run through the day, with downtown stations within a block of the parade route.

The city also has a number of designated taxi and rideshare zones designated for the Stampede, near Stampede Park.