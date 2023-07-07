Menu

Extreme weather causes flash floods, hail and power outages in Calgary

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted July 7, 2023 9:47 am
Click to play video: 'Fires, floods and tornadoes: Alberta’s extreme weather'
Fires, floods and tornadoes: Alberta’s extreme weather
Alberta is switching between extreme weather events with severe wildfires, floods and tornadoes all plaguing the province in recent months. Global’s Mason DePatie reports.
Calgary was hit with a large storm that caused flash flooding, power outages and large hail on Thursday evening.

Traffic at a standstill with water apparently on Stoney Trail N.W. near Nose Hill Drive in Calgary on July 6, 2023. View image in full screen
Traffic at a standstill with water apparently on Stoney Trail N.W. near Nose Hill Drive in Calgary on July 6, 2023. Global News

Flash floods were reported across many major roads in Calgary. Some affected roads were Stoney Trail, John Laurie Boulevard, 16th Avenue, and Crowchild Trail.

Calgary police confirm that there were no injuries but officers did assist in checking on a number of people who were stuck in their vehicles waiting for help.

Story continues below advertisement

Power outages were confirmed by Enmax in the areas of  Highwood, West Hillhurst, Bowness, Canada Olympic Park, Greenwood/Greenbriar, and Highland Park during the storm Thursday evening. All power outages have since been restored.

Click to play video: 'Large hail storm descends on northwest Calgary and flash floods affect many major roadways'
Large hail storm descends on northwest Calgary and flash floods affect many major roadways

There were reports of large hail in the northwest. One viewer in the west of the city told Global News they saw dime-sized hail.

with files from Adam Toy

