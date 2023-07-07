Extreme weather causes flash floods, hail and power outages in Calgary

Calgary was hit with a large storm that caused flash flooding, power outages and large hail on Thursday evening.
Flash floods were reported across many major roads in Calgary. Some affected roads were Stoney Trail, John Laurie Boulevard, 16th Avenue, and Crowchild Trail.
Calgary police confirm that there were no injuries but officers did assist in checking on a number of people who were stuck in their vehicles waiting for help.
Power outages were confirmed by Enmax in the areas of Highwood, West Hillhurst, Bowness, Canada Olympic Park, Greenwood/Greenbriar, and Highland Park during the storm Thursday evening. All power outages have since been restored.
There were reports of large hail in the northwest. One viewer in the west of the city told Global News they saw dime-sized hail.
— with files from Adam Toy
