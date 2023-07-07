Phone records at B.C. murder trial show family’s desperate attempts to reach slain teen

Send this page to someone via email

Cellphone records took centre stage Friday in the B.C. trial of a man accused of killing a young teen girl six years ago.

Ibrahim Ali has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the July, 2017, killing. The victim’s identity is protected by a publication ban.

Evidence entered Friday included phone records from the victim’s family, painting a picture of growing panic the longer the teen was missing.

1:42 Jury hears for first time about arrest of Ibrahim Ali

The jury heard heartbreaking details of how the family made dozens of phone calls and sent dozens of text messages, all of which went unanswered.

Story continues below advertisement

The trial has already heard how the victim was reported missing in the afternoon of July 17, and found dead in Burnaby’s Central Park shortly after midnight.

The jury also heard from an expert in cellphone records, who confirmed a list of phone numbers provided by the Crown were not found in the slain teen’s phone.

Crown’s theory is that Ali and the victim did not know one another, and that he grabbed her on a path in the park and fatally strangled her in the course of sexually assaulting her.

2:04 DNA expert testifies at murder trial of Ibrahim Ali

The jury has already heard testimony from a pathologist who said he was “certain” she died of strangulation, and an RCMP forensics expert who testified semen was found inside her body.

Video played for the jury in June was also released to the public this week, showing Ali’s booking at a Burnaby RCMP detachment after his arrest.

Story continues below advertisement

The video shows officers processing Ali as he is still in handcuffs, before he is searched.

Ali’s defence has yet to lay out its theory of events.