Motorcycle collision sends one to hospital, delays northbound travel on Hwy. 400 near Barrie

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 7, 2023 1:27 pm
opp patch file generic
OPP badge logo stock shoulder patch. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Highway 400 is blocked northbound in Innisfil, Ont., have since reopened after a crash temporarily shut them down Friday, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said all northbound lanes on the major highway were blocked after a motorcycle crashed with another vehicle Friday afternoon.

The collision was reported in Innisfil just south of 4th Line. The crash had closed roads for drivers heading north before they reach Barrie, but all lanes have since reopened.

Police said one man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

