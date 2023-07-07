Motorcycle collision sends one to hospital, delays northbound travel on Hwy. 400 near Barrie

Send this page to someone via email

Highway 400 is blocked northbound in Innisfil, Ont., have since reopened after a crash temporarily shut them down Friday, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said all northbound lanes on the major highway were blocked after a motorcycle crashed with another vehicle Friday afternoon.

The collision was reported in Innisfil just south of 4th Line. The crash had closed roads for drivers heading north before they reach Barrie, but all lanes have since reopened.

Police said one man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

UPDATE: All lanes #Hwy400 NB south of 4th Line now open. 1 male transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.^nm https://t.co/TKB7vvXB71 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 7, 2023