Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect in Alliston, Ont. armed bank heist identified, police say

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted July 7, 2023 4:35 pm
A close-up of an OPP cruiser door. View image in full screen
FILE. The Canadian Press file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Provincial police have released the name of a man they believe to be behind an armed bank robbery in Alliston, Ont., earlier this week.

Just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, police say the man, apparently armed with a gun, entered the financial institution and demanded cash from the teller.

After getting an undisclosed quantity of cash, officers say the man fled the scene.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was wearing a Blue Jays hat, an orange traffic vest with a navy blue long-sleeve top, jeans and black Adidas running shoes.

Through an investigation, Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police say they have identified the suspect, whose name and photo is posted to their Twitter.

Police say he has several tattoos consisting of a tombstone and heart on his left arm and a snake and skull on his right arm.

Officers suspect him to be driving a late model white Chevrolet Malibu and say the firearm that he was believed to have used during the commission of the offence has not been located.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say the offender is known to frequent Barrie, Parry Sound and Quebec.

Anyone who sees him is advised to not approach him and to call 911.

Related News
OPPRobberyArmed RobberyBank RobberyNottawasaga OPPOntario Provincal PoliceAllistonAlliston OntarioAlliston bank robberyMarc Gauthier
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content