Suspect in Alliston, Ont. armed bank heist identified, police say

Provincial police have released the name of a man they believe to be behind an armed bank robbery in Alliston, Ont., earlier this week.

Just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, police say the man, apparently armed with a gun, entered the financial institution and demanded cash from the teller.

After getting an undisclosed quantity of cash, officers say the man fled the scene.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident, police say.

Recognize this suspect? #NottyOPP are currently investigating an armed robbery at a local financial institution in @Alliston @NewTecumseth at approximately 1:35pm this afternoon. If you have information please call #OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or @CrimeSDM at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)^kv pic.twitter.com/j7E5s4sZcH — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) July 5, 2023

The man was wearing a Blue Jays hat, an orange traffic vest with a navy blue long-sleeve top, jeans and black Adidas running shoes.

Through an investigation, Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police say they have identified the suspect, whose name and photo is posted to their Twitter.

WANTED: #NottyOPP are looking for 54y/o Marc GAUTHIER, wanted for armed robbery in #Alliston. GAUTHIER is serving a 41-year, 4-month, and 18-day sentence for various charges. If you have information regarding his whereabouts, do not approach. Call 911 or 1-866-870-7673. ^bm pic.twitter.com/CveEbTrE03 — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) July 7, 2023

Police say he has several tattoos consisting of a tombstone and heart on his left arm and a snake and skull on his right arm.

Officers suspect him to be driving a late model white Chevrolet Malibu and say the firearm that he was believed to have used during the commission of the offence has not been located.

OPP say the offender is known to frequent Barrie, Parry Sound and Quebec.

Anyone who sees him is advised to not approach him and to call 911.