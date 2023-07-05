Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Armed robbery of Alliston bank triggers manhunt, police release photo

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted July 5, 2023 11:18 am
OPP cruiser light.
OPP cruiser light. File photo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Provincial police are investigating after they say a man used a gun to rob an Alliston, Ont., bank Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m. police say the man, apparently armed with a gun, entered the financial institution and demanded cash from the teller.

After getting an undisclosed quantity of cash, officers say the man fled the scene.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident, police say.

The man was wearing a Blue Jays hat, an orange traffic vest with a navy blue long-sleeve top, jeans and black Adidas running shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

More on Crime
OPPArmed RobberyBank RobberyNottawasaga OPPOntario Provincal PoliceAllistonNew TecumsethArmed Bank RobberyAlliston bank robbery
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content