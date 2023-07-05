Armed robbery of Alliston bank triggers manhunt, police release photo

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police are investigating after they say a man used a gun to rob an Alliston, Ont., bank Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m. police say the man, apparently armed with a gun, entered the financial institution and demanded cash from the teller.

After getting an undisclosed quantity of cash, officers say the man fled the scene.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident, police say.

The man was wearing a Blue Jays hat, an orange traffic vest with a navy blue long-sleeve top, jeans and black Adidas running shoes.

Recognize this suspect? #NottyOPP are currently investigating an armed robbery at a local financial institution in @Alliston @NewTecumseth at approximately 1:35pm this afternoon. If you have information please call #OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or @CrimeSDM at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)^kv pic.twitter.com/j7E5s4sZcH — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) July 5, 2023

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).