Crime

Armed bank heist in Orillia is second robbery in area within two days

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted July 7, 2023 9:45 am
File photo. Police lights.
File photo. Police lights.
An unknown man went into an Orillia bank Thursday and robbed it with a firearm, just two days after the same thing happened in Alliston, police said.

On Thursday at 4:45 p.m., police say a man who appeared to be armed with a gun entered a financial institution in Orillia and demanded cash from the teller.

Police say an undisclosed quantity of cash was provided to the suspect, who then left the premises.

There were no injures as a result of the incident.

The suspect is described as a man, around five foot eight inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, wearing jeans, a DC United White long sleeve shirt, a dark “bucket” style hat, and a medical mask.

Picture of suspect wanted in Orillia Ontario Bank robbery on Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Picture of suspect wanted in Orillia Ontario Bank robbery on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

This comes two days after a similar robbery a short distance away in Alliston.

On Tuesday afternoon, police reported a man went into an Alliston bank with a firearm, demanded money, and left.

Police have not said yet if the two incidents are related. But a photo of the Alliston suspect is posted on the OPP Twitter.

Anyone with dash cam or other video from between 4:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. on Thursday that may help identify the suspect can contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

