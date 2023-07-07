Menu

Canada

S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading as oil rises, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2023 12:39 pm
Click to play video: 'U.S. does not want ‘winner-take-all’ fight with China, Yellen insists'
U.S. does not want ‘winner-take-all’ fight with China, Yellen insists
WATCH ABOVE: U.S. does not want 'winner-take-all' fight with China, Yellen insists
Gains by the energy and base metal stocks helped lift Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading as commodity prices rose and U.S. stock markets put in a mixed showing.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 58.44 points at 19,869.13.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 50.24 points at 33,872.02. The S&P 500 index was up 0.88 of a point at 4,412.47, while the Nasdaq composite was up 33.24 points at 13,712.28.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.21 cents US compared with 74.92 cents US on Thursday.

Trending Now

The August crude oil contract was up US$1.14 at US$72.94 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.65 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$22.30 at US$1,937.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was up five cents at US$3.78 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

