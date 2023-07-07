Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Uninsured driver clocked at 142 km/h in 60 km/h zone: Kelowna RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 7, 2023 12:34 pm
Police removed 10 vehicles from the streets within three weeks. View image in full screen
Police removed 10 vehicles from the streets within three weeks. Courtesy: Kelowna RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kelowna, B.C., drivers apparently are showing a need for speed, which in turn is giving local traffic Mounties cause to issue some steep fines.

Kelowna RCMP impounded eight vehicles, all for excessive speeds, during a recent traffic blitz. These vehicles were removed from Stewart Road, Glenmore Drive and Clement Avenue.

The most significant incident was July 4, around 6:30 a.m. on John Hindle Drive.

Officers stopped a black 2008 Dodge Charger, which police allege was going 142 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

Click to play video: 'Cone Zone enforcement campaign hits Lower Mainland'
Cone Zone enforcement campaign hits Lower Mainland

“This excessive speed resulted in the driver receiving a $483 dollar fine and a seven-day impounded,” RCMP said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“During this investigation, officers noted that the vehicle was also uninsured which resulted in an additional fine of $598 dollars.”

The other notable incident was on July 6 just after 6 a.m. when officers say they clocked a Chevrolet pickup doing 136 km/h in a 90 km/h zone, resulting in a 10th vehicle being removed from the streets of Kelowna in three weeks.

“Ten vehicles removed from our streets all for excessive speeds, this is completely unacceptable and extremely dangerous. These drivers are wilfully putting countless lives at risk,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said.

“The Kelowna RCMP will continue to make every effort in stopping those drivers who disregard the rules on the road and put others at risk.”

More on Crime
Kelowna RCMPTraffic BlitzClement Avenuestewart roadGlenmore DriveKelowna drivers speedingMunicipal traffic services
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content