Uninsured driver clocked at 142 km/h in 60 km/h zone: Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna, B.C., drivers apparently are showing a need for speed, which in turn is giving local traffic Mounties cause to issue some steep fines.

Kelowna RCMP impounded eight vehicles, all for excessive speeds, during a recent traffic blitz. These vehicles were removed from Stewart Road, Glenmore Drive and Clement Avenue.

The most significant incident was July 4, around 6:30 a.m. on John Hindle Drive.

Officers stopped a black 2008 Dodge Charger, which police allege was going 142 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

“This excessive speed resulted in the driver receiving a $483 dollar fine and a seven-day impounded,” RCMP said.

“During this investigation, officers noted that the vehicle was also uninsured which resulted in an additional fine of $598 dollars.”

The other notable incident was on July 6 just after 6 a.m. when officers say they clocked a Chevrolet pickup doing 136 km/h in a 90 km/h zone, resulting in a 10th vehicle being removed from the streets of Kelowna in three weeks.

“Ten vehicles removed from our streets all for excessive speeds, this is completely unacceptable and extremely dangerous. These drivers are wilfully putting countless lives at risk,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said.

“The Kelowna RCMP will continue to make every effort in stopping those drivers who disregard the rules on the road and put others at risk.”