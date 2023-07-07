Kingston man dies after stabbing woman, barricading himself in home: SIU

Send this page to someone via email

A man has died after stabbing a woman in Kingston, Ont., the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says.

According to the SIU, which is now handling the investigation into the death, police were called to a Fraser Street residence Thursday around 7 p.m. due to a man acting irrationally.

Kingston police say the man had a knife when they arrived at the home.

The SIU said the man then ran into the house and stabbed a woman, who ran and was taken to hospital. There are currently no details on the extent of her injuries.

The SIU said the man barricaded himself in the home. When police entered, he was dead, according to the police watchdog. The man’s identity is still unknown.

Three SIU investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case. The post-mortem is being conducted Friday.