Food trucks take over downtown Saskatoon with PlayNow Foodtruck Wars Street Festival

More than 25 food trucks, trailers and booths will be lining Saskatoon streets near the end of July as the PlayNow Foodtruck Wars Street Festival returns.

The festival runs from July 27 to 29 on 4th Avenue between 22nd and 23rd Avenue and 23rd Street between 3rd and 4th Avenue.

The event will have vendors, food-related competitions, cultural dancing and a celebrity karaoke fundraiser.

Some of the participating food vendors include Smokehaus Meats & Deli, Taco Time Cantina, The Churro Stop, The Bannock House and Kyu Grill.

