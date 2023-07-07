Menu

Crime

Man found injured at Toronto subway station after hammer attack, officials say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 7, 2023 7:45 am
Police believe the victim walked over to Donlands Station after being assaulted elsewhere. View image in full screen
Police believe the victim walked over to Donlands Station after being assaulted elsewhere. Adam Dabrowski / Global News
A man was found injured at a Toronto subway station late Thursday after he was reportedly attacked with a hammer, officials say.

Toronto police said emergency crews responded to the incident just before 11 p.m.

Police said they believe the victim walked over to Donlands Station after he was assaulted with a weapon.

He is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto paramedics said the man was attacked with a hammer.

There is no suspect information.

