Canada

OPP investigating suspected drowning of Toronto man in Central Frontenac Township

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 7, 2023 6:41 am
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca/Global News File
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the death of a Toronto man following a marine incident on Big Clear Lake in Central Frontenac Township.

Police were called to the area around 4:30 p.m. on July 5 for reports a man had been ejected from a personal watercraft.

Witnesses said a 52-year-old man from Scarborough, who was not wearing a life-jacket, went under the water and did not resurface.

Police and fire departments conducted an unsuccessful search for the man, ultimately suspending it overnight to wait for the OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit.

Members of the USRU found the body of the missing man in the water shortly before 3:00 p.m. on July 6, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected, but an OPP collision reconstructionist and the Chief Coroner’s office are assisting with the investigation.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

