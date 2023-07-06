Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek info on driver, car following downtown Calgary hit-and-run

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted July 6, 2023 7:10 pm
An image captured by a CPS body-worn camera shows a silver sedan police believe was involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run on June 27 in downtown Calgary. View image in full screen
An image captured by a CPS body-worn camera shows a silver sedan police believe was involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run on June 27 in downtown Calgary. handout / Calgary Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police are seeking the identity of a driver they believe was involved in a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in downtown Calgary.

According to police, just after 6 p.m. on June 27, a pedestrian was crossing Centre Street at Eighth Avenue when they were hit by a vehicle heading northbound. The pedestrian was thrown onto the hood of the vehicle before falling into the road. Police said the driver continued north without stopping.

Officers in the area at the time were able to provide immediate help to the victim, who was transported to hospital in serious condition.

An officer’s body-worn camera captured the vehicle, which is described as a silver, four-door car with previous damage to the left rear fender. Police believe the car sustained damage to the hood as a result of the pedestrian collision.

Following multiple attempts to locate the car, a photo captured by the body-worn camera is being released in the hope that a member of the public might be able to identify the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about the identity and/or location of the vehicle or driver is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Merritt city councillor killed in apparent hit and run'
Merritt city councillor killed in apparent hit and run
CrimeCalgary Police ServiceHit and RunPedestrian Collisiondowntown calgarySuspect Vehiclepedestrian hit and runbody-worn camera
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content