Police seek info on driver, car following downtown Calgary hit-and-run

Calgary police are seeking the identity of a driver they believe was involved in a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in downtown Calgary.

According to police, just after 6 p.m. on June 27, a pedestrian was crossing Centre Street at Eighth Avenue when they were hit by a vehicle heading northbound. The pedestrian was thrown onto the hood of the vehicle before falling into the road. Police said the driver continued north without stopping.

Officers in the area at the time were able to provide immediate help to the victim, who was transported to hospital in serious condition.

An officer’s body-worn camera captured the vehicle, which is described as a silver, four-door car with previous damage to the left rear fender. Police believe the car sustained damage to the hood as a result of the pedestrian collision.

Following multiple attempts to locate the car, a photo captured by the body-worn camera is being released in the hope that a member of the public might be able to identify the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the identity and/or location of the vehicle or driver is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.