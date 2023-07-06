Surrey RCMP detain suspects from 2 vehicles, search for 3rd in Fleetwood shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP say they’ve detained another person in a shooting that rattled the Fleetwood community Wednesday and are hunting for a third vehicle linked to the incident.

Gunfire broke out in the parking area of Fleetwood Park shortly before 6 p.m. on July 5, where police now believe shots were fired between up to three vehicles.

Everyone involved had fled the area by the time officers arrived.

“This shooting between vehicles occurred early on a summer evening right near a busy park in our community,” Surrey RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Tammy Lobb said in a media release.

“Those involved in this type of violence show a complete disregard for others, and our investigators are working hard to piece together the events that unfolded on our streets through a thorough review of all the evidence.”

In a media release, police said they caught up with one of the suspect vehicles, a black Nissan Altima, on Fraser Highway and 148 Street.

Three people inside were detained, while a fourth person — an 18-year-old man — was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said Thursday they later tracked down a second vehicle, a white Tesla, and detained a 16-year-old boy.

Prosecutors have yet to approve charges against anyone.

Mounties said they continue to search for a third vehicle, a black Honda Civic, seen fleeing the Fleetwood Park area.

Investigators said the parties involved knew one another, and that the incident is believed to be linked to drugs.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.