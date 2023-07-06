2nd pipe bomb confirmed in Kamloops, police say incidents may be linked

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Kamloops, B.C., have confirmed a second suspicious package found in the residential Aberdeen neighbourhood this week was also a pipe bomb.

The package was found around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Sifton Avenue. On Monday, another pipe bomb was found about a 10-minute walk away in the 900 block of Greystone Crescent, also in Aberdeen.

An RCMP explosives disposal unit was deployed in both cases, and confirmed both packages to be homemade explosive devices.

Police shut down a portion of roadway during both investigations, but no one was evacuated in either instance.

1:53 So-called ‘denialists’ tried to dig up residential school unmarked graves

“Considering the similarities present, it’s not unreasonable to suggest these incidents could be related,” Kamloops RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

“The investigation is ongoing which includes examining if these incidents are indeed connected, and establishing any motive that may be involved.”

Police are appealing for information, including witnesses and video shot in the area.

Investigators are also asking neighbourhood residents to be vigilant for anything suspicious, including any unusual packages they spot in the area.

“In both of these occurrences, the suspicious packages were reported to police quickly and they were safely removed without any injuries occurring to the general public, but the risk was certainly present and is being treated very seriously,” Evelyn said.

“If you see something that looks out of place near your house or while you’re walking, please reach out to police for further investigation, especially considering these recent reports.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.