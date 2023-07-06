Menu

Entertainment

630 CHED announces new afternoon lineup

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted July 6, 2023 3:00 pm
630 CHED is shaking up its weekday afternoon lineup. View image in full screen
630 CHED is shaking up its weekday afternoon lineup. 630 CHED
Starting Sept. 5, 630 CHED is shaking up its afternoon lineup, Corus Entertainment announced Thursday.

Chelsea on CHED is moving one hour earlier to 2 to 5 p.m. Award-winning broadcaster Chelsea Bird will keep bringing a combination of news, conversation, topical stories and fascinating guests. She will be joined by Reid Wilkins with sports updates and Randy Kilburn with headlines throughout the afternoon.

Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer will be moving from the early afternoon time slot to the drive home. From 5 to 7 p.m. each weekday, CHED will be the destination for great guests, unique insight and analysis on the hockey club, Corus Entertainment said.

Click to play video: 'Bryan Hall’s role changing after decades behind the microphone at 630 CHED'
Bryan Hall’s role changing after decades behind the microphone at 630 CHED

John Vos, regional program director for 630 CHED, said the afternoon time slot naturally ties into the exclusive broadcasts of each Edmonton Oilers game.

“The new time for Oilers Now will bring all the great things about this show to an even larger audience,” said Vos.

Inside Sports with Reid Wilkins will run from 7 to 8 p.m., with in-depth sports coverage from Wilkins, who is also the host of the Oilers Faceoff show before each game.

Click to play video: '15th annual Teddy Bear Toss raising money for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous'
15th annual Teddy Bear Toss raising money for 630 CHED Santas Anonymous

Corus Entertainment is the parent company of Global News and 630 CHED.

