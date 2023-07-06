OceanGate suspending operations weeks after Titan sub implosion

Send this page to someone via email

OceanGate, the company behind the ill-fated Titan submersible that imploded during a descent to the Titanic last month, announced Thursday on its website it was suspending all exploration and commercial operations.

The announcement comes just over two weeks after the submersible went missing as it was set to take a tour of the Titanic wreckage deep in the Atlantic Ocean, off the course of Newfoundland.

On June 22, about four days after the craft went missing, the U.S. Coast Guard said a debris field had been found by searchers, with the company saying the five people on board “have sadly been lost.”

According to U.S. Coast Guard Rear-Adm. John Mauger, the debris field was “consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel.”

Shortly after, Canada’s Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the implosion and a Canadian-flagged ship’s role in the operation leading to the doomed descent.

Less than a week later, the coast guard said medical professionals would be analyzing “presumed human remains” that had been recovered from the wreckage of the imploded submersible.

In the days since, experts in emergency management have said the company behind the submersible, OceanGate, ignored key principles that guide organizations working in high-risk environments, which in turn could have meant the watercraft was doomed from the start.

